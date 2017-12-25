Carr wraps up year-long presidency of MSA

"Being a part of something great like this association has helped not only the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, but all 87 sheriffs across the state in moving forward," Carr said..

Carr pointed out it was not a position he took for granted. Any decision made was for the betterment of all Sheriff's Offices across Minnesota. Carr considers the positions he held on the Executive Board to be all the greater an honor because he was representing the people of Wadena County.