Taves speaks out on hostile work environment claims

In a special Nov. 28 meeting of the county board, Ebert presented an executive report on an investigation into the allegations made against Taves. She was found guilty of creating a hostile working environment, which violated the county's labor agreement with Teamsters Local 320.

Ebert recommended Taves have access to her office but limited interaction with her department employees. County Engineer Ryan Odden, who had been serving as the department supervisor in Taves' absence, was retained in that role and any meeting between Taves and her staff had to be preceded by the staff's opportunity to request a third party be present.

The board accepted all three conditions plus two more — that Weyer would continue to assemble and publish the board agendas for the present time, and the board should send Taves a letter of admonishment for actions that led to the grievances.

Taves contacted the Pioneer Journal Dec. 6 to voice some of her concerns in the wake of Ebert's report. Comments posted on social media have been most disconcerting, according to Taves.

"The vitriol and the hatred are actually very concerning," Taves said. "I get politics, and I get personal agendas, and that is so well established in Wadena County, but the personal character assassination... the attempt to destroy me personally — I've been very surprised at the depth to what people would go."

Taves announced her intention is to return to the courthouse, yet she is still not certain of her ground.

"I am not a physical or emotional threat to anybody, so I should have never been kept away in the first place," Taves said. "I do feel like for my own protection that I need some rules as to what will and will not happen."

Taves said she was unaware that Ebert would present her findings Nov. 28, and said she would have been on hand had she known. She found many of the allegations against her to be not only erroneous but incredible.

"This has been way more than should have happened," Taves said. "I think from the very beginning what we are looking at is perception management. They kind of wrapped it all up to find what they wanted, and I find that very disturbing."

One aspect of the investigative report which Taves defended herself against was her conduct in the auditor/treasurer department. The investigation revealed that Taves, beyond morning greetings, insisted her staff refrain from talking in the office, even about work-related matters and was admonishing staff when she heard them talking.

"The big thing for me was getting the work done," Taves said. "There is a lot of details, there are a lot of thought processes. Our expectation every single day is that everything has to be 100 percent perfect. When you are dealing with money, especially other people's money, you don't have any margin for error."

Taves said she is well aware of the fact that there are people at the courthouse who do not want her to return, but she voiced her own opinion that a certain atmosphere needed to be maintained in her department to accomplish their work goals.

"I think we can go to other courthouses, to other auditor's offices, and I think you'll find a quiet, professional, orderly demeanor rather than a party atmosphere," Taves said.

It has been suggested that Taves carry out her work from a different site. That is a notion she does not agree with. She insists that she needs access to all of the tools — her office, the files, the records, the supplies, the office machines and the department's counter where she can talk to taxpayers.

"They know it's not possible, and so to actually serve the taxpayers and get things done I am going to have to have that access," Taves said.

Taves has a year left on the four-year term she was elected to serve in 2014.

"We're all hired to do a job, I'm elected to do a job and we all have to move on," Taves said.