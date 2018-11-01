Duck drop proceeds benefit community mental health

The school will use its funds, more than $1,870, to pay for three separate mental health groups that will meet on a weekly basis throughout the 2018-2019 school year. The groups will be assembled by age, and mental health practitioners from Northern Pines Mental Health Center will the lead and facilitate the sessions, according to a TCHC news release.

"WDC is very grateful for the donation from the Tri-County Health Care Foundation Splash out Stigma Duck Drop," said Lee Westrum, WDC superintendent. "The money will be put to good use helping our students learn important social skills, healthy coping mechanisms and interpersonal skills in small-group settings."

The Foundation will disperse the remaining funds to community partners through a grant system.

"This is a great partnership between the Foundation and WDC," said Ryan Damlo, Foundation executive director. "We know the needs in our community, and this is a great way to help keep these funds local."