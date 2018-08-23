Kruzin 4 Kidz: 127 bikes ride the 13th annual event

"It was absolutely fantastic," event treasurer and volunteer Randy Atchley said of the ride.

With perfect weather conditions and no accidents among the participants, there was nothing keeping the group from safely raising funds for area youth.

In the past, the event has raised money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to kids with terminal illness. The riders made stops at Traditions in Bertha, Bootleggers in Deer Creek and back to the Elks Lodge in Wadena.

Funds raised from the event were not yet available for press time but will be announced in the Pioneer Journal in the near future.