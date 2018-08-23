Search
    Kruzin 4 Kidz: 127 bikes ride the 13th annual event

    By mjohnson Today at 9:57 a.m.
    Riders await the start of the 13th annual Kruzin 4 Kids Motorcycle Rally in Wadena Aug. 18. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 2
    Clear skies and open roads welcomed riders for the 13th annual Kruzin 4 Kidz Motorcycle Rally Aug. 18. Here a group of riders heads towards Verndale on County Road 104. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal2 / 2

    The 13th annual Kruzin 4 Kidz Motorcycle Rally brought out 127 bikes to travel byways between Wadena, Verndale, Bertha and Deer Creek.

    "It was absolutely fantastic," event treasurer and volunteer Randy Atchley said of the ride.

    With perfect weather conditions and no accidents among the participants, there was nothing keeping the group from safely raising funds for area youth.

    In the past, the event has raised money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to kids with terminal illness. The riders made stops at Traditions in Bertha, Bootleggers in Deer Creek and back to the Elks Lodge in Wadena.

    Funds raised from the event were not yet available for press time but will be announced in the Pioneer Journal in the near future.

