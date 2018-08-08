Search
    Barfknecht to speak on health insurance Aug. 15

    By none Today at 9:06 a.m.

    Lu Barfknecht will be the guest speaker at the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meeting Aug. 15 at The Skillet Restaurant, 123 Washington Ave. NE, Brainerd.

    Barfknecht is a specialist in federal health insurance programs and Medicare. She will be answering questions regarding Medicare, Blue Cross/Blue Shield benefits and how the programs mesh.

    The meeting begins with lunch on your own at noon with Barfknecht scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. All past and present federal employees are welcome to attend.

    For more information call Mary Jane Reetz at (218) 828-4277.

