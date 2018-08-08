Barfknecht to speak on health insurance Aug. 15
Lu Barfknecht will be the guest speaker at the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meeting Aug. 15 at The Skillet Restaurant, 123 Washington Ave. NE, Brainerd.
Barfknecht is a specialist in federal health insurance programs and Medicare. She will be answering questions regarding Medicare, Blue Cross/Blue Shield benefits and how the programs mesh.
The meeting begins with lunch on your own at noon with Barfknecht scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. All past and present federal employees are welcome to attend.
For more information call Mary Jane Reetz at (218) 828-4277.