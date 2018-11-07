Living History: The sound of silence

• A new proclamation in 1988 signed by Mayor Bruce Nelson, a proclamation for American Education Week (Nov 13-20).

50 years ago

Nov 7, 1968

• Cary's Sand and Gravel plant, a rock crushing and washing plant opened 2 miles south of Wadena.

• Vinyl gun case was advertised for a discounted price of $3.97.

• Frank's BBQ tragically suffered a fire, believed to be started in the kitchen.

90 years ago

Nov. 8 1928

• The Cozy Theatre showed three movies "The Vanishing Pioneer," "The Gay Retreat," and "Half a Bride." Price of admission was 10-30 cents.

• Northland Transportation Co., the bus transportation was advertised with rates of 3 cents per mile.

• A big upset was reported in the election. Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma and New York, the home states of the Democratic nominee, all went Republican by varying majorities.