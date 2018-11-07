Search
    Living History: The sound of silence

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 1:54 p.m.

    30 years ago

    Nov. 10, 1988

    • Local FM radio station KKWS-106 Super Station FM listeners experienced silence when thieves stole a transmitter and receiver.

    • A new proclamation in 1988 signed by Mayor Bruce Nelson, a proclamation for American Education Week (Nov 13-20).

    50 years ago

    Nov 7, 1968

    • Cary's Sand and Gravel plant, a rock crushing and washing plant opened 2 miles south of Wadena.

    • Vinyl gun case was advertised for a discounted price of $3.97.

    • Frank's BBQ tragically suffered a fire, believed to be started in the kitchen.

    90 years ago

    Nov. 8 1928

    • The Cozy Theatre showed three movies "The Vanishing Pioneer," "The Gay Retreat," and "Half a Bride." Price of admission was 10-30 cents.

    • Northland Transportation Co., the bus transportation was advertised with rates of 3 cents per mile.

    • A big upset was reported in the election. Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma and New York, the home states of the Democratic nominee, all went Republican by varying majorities.

