Living History: Humphrey, a man of the soil
30 years ago
Nov. 3, 1988
• The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce was gearing up to provide free rides to the polls, Tuesday, Nov. 8, for area residents unable to make it there on their own.
• The Wadena City Council accepted a low bid of about $26,000 from Waln Construction to demolish a portion of the Peterson Biddick Building in Wadena.
• Four "Letters to the Editor" were shared, all concerning a story about a proposed toxic waste incinerator in Staples. The letter writers shared that the story read more like a promotional ad than an investigative piece produced by a journalist.
50 years ago
Oct. 31, 1968
• Readers were encouraged to vote for an assortment of candidates advertising in the paper including a ¼ page ad for Hubert Humphrey for president and a full page ad taken out by the Wadena County Republican Committee supporting Richard Nixon.
• The Deer Creek Fire Department, assisted by the Henning and Wadena departments fought a fire that destroyed the Carlyle's Grocery Store. Window panes in the adjacent Security State Bank popped from the intense heat.
• Young Republicans planned to offer babysitting services the day of the elections. Readers were encouraged to call in to line up a sitter in order to get to the polls.
80 years ago
Nov. 3 1938
Two hunters were fined over $100 for jumping the gun and shooting deer before the start of the deer season near Wadena.