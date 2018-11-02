Living History: Humphrey, a man of the soil

• The Wadena City Council accepted a low bid of about $26,000 from Waln Construction to demolish a portion of the Peterson Biddick Building in Wadena.

• Four "Letters to the Editor" were shared, all concerning a story about a proposed toxic waste incinerator in Staples. The letter writers shared that the story read more like a promotional ad than an investigative piece produced by a journalist.

50 years ago

Oct. 31, 1968

• Readers were encouraged to vote for an assortment of candidates advertising in the paper including a ¼ page ad for Hubert Humphrey for president and a full page ad taken out by the Wadena County Republican Committee supporting Richard Nixon.

• The Deer Creek Fire Department, assisted by the Henning and Wadena departments fought a fire that destroyed the Carlyle's Grocery Store. Window panes in the adjacent Security State Bank popped from the intense heat.

• Young Republicans planned to offer babysitting services the day of the elections. Readers were encouraged to call in to line up a sitter in order to get to the polls.

80 years ago

Nov. 3 1938

Two hunters were fined over $100 for jumping the gun and shooting deer before the start of the deer season near Wadena.