When new Wadena-Deer Creek superintendent Ginny Dahlstrom sat down for a lunch at a Wadena Rotary club meeting recently, she knew she was home.

She said she's had a chance since starting the job July 1 to get to know some of the staff and people from the community and is impressed. She said the college courses offered in the high school are excellent and thinks the town and school are progressive.

She added she'd like to commit more resources to improving technology.

She said she also finds community involvement to be important and is making it a priority. She's planning to join the Bluffton Lions, Wadena Rotary and volunteer with the Wadena Chamber.

Dahlstrom and her husband enjoy running and hiking, and have 20 marathons between them.

45 years ago

Excerpts from the Aug. 9, 1973 Pioneer Journal

• Culligan offices in new location Aug. 13

Culligan Water Condition Service offices will be moving to its new facility on Highway 10 west in Wadena this weekend.

As of Monday morning, Aug.13, their many customers are reminded that all business will be located in their new building on Highway 10 near the fairgrounds.

Through the remainder of this week, Aug. 6-11, persons may call at their present office at 119 NW 3rd Street.

• Schmidt to buy Wadena bakery

David Schmidt, a Wadena High School graduate and a former Army cook and baker now operates the Wadena Bakery and Coffee Shop previously owned by Reuben Terras.

Schmidt took over his new operation on Aug. 1.

Schmidt started in the bakery business as a senior in high school with Mr. Terras.

While in the military from 1965 to 1968, he served as a US Army cook and baker. He spent two and a half years in Germany. Upon discharge from the Army, he returned in 1969 until the present to Terras' bakery.

Schmidt and his wife, Mary, have one child, Michelle, 3, and they reside on Harmony Lane.

Reuben Terras' owned and operated the Wadena Bakery for 21 years.