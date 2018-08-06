Living History: Joyce stays in the dating game

De La Rosa, best known for "The Real Housewives of Orange County," selected Joyce from a group of three bachelors competing to go on further dates with her. The show's premise involves the efforts of Slade Smiley to find a suitor of De La Rosa, his ex-fiancee, who he lived with when the couple appeared on the first season of "The Real Housewives."

Joyce helped create the episode's dramatic tension when he told Smiley that he did not go to De La Rosa's apartment to meet her roommates, when, in fact, he did. Joyce explained on the show that he likes to keep things private and that is why he said what he did.

Joyce graduated from Wadena-Deer Creek High School in 2000 and now lives in Arizona where he is the director of marketing and business development for a luxury custom home builder.

35 years ago

Excerpts from the Aug. 3, 1983 Pioneer Journal

• Wadena area farmers alerted to threat of half-inch armyworms

There might be an invasion of armyworms in the Wadena County area, County Extension Agent Gene Bromenshenkel said today.

Reports of invasion of these worms were made by local area farmers during the recent county fair, Bromenshenkel said.

Bromenshenkel said he was going to make spot checks Tuesday in area fields and forests to see if there is a serious population of the armyworm.

Armyworms have infiltrated "isolated hot spots" in area fields, according to Otter Tail County extension agents.

The pest was first reported in Henning and Leaf Lake areas last week, when East Otter Tail County Agent Denzil Cooper found some serious populations of armyworms in several fields.

It seems to be primarily the greener oat fields that have been infested, Cooper said.

Scattered reports of armyworms stretch from southwestern Minnesota to as far east as Morrison County. Pope, Stevens, Stearns, Douglas and Otter Tail Counties are among those reporting outbreaks of the insect. They're showing up in high enough numbers to cause some serious damage in small grains.