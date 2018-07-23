Teachers often receive red apples from students who appreciate their talents.

Jay Patterson has earned himself a golden apple. He has been honored with an Ashland Golden Apple for Achievement award for his contribution to teaching statewide.

Linda Paulson, the mother of one of Patterson's students, nominated him last year.

He was in the running for the award with more than 2,000 nominees. Among them, 120 teachers were recognized for their high professional standards, teaching innovation and community service. Not only is Patterson a teacher, but he is in charge of the school's One-Act Play. Patterson is involved in the community, helping neighbors, serving on various boards and as the chairman of his church.

In receiving the Golden Apple, Patterson gave much credit to the support of the WDC administration, especially Lowell Roisum, who was principal for the years Patterson has been at WDC.

"Roisum has been so affirming," Patterson said.

While he joked that the award would be hung around his neck, Patterson said it would probably land in his office at home, where nobody could see it.

"On an ordinary day, I often come home from school and get a call from a mother desperate to help her son. I spend hours showing her how. I help a neighbor remodel his house. I listen to a student practice after play practice. I teach. I carve out times in an already impossible schedule for another workshop. Above all else, I teach. That is who I am."

• Python loose in Deer Creek

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office received notice July 13 that a 7-foot python was missing from a Deer Creek resident's home. The home is located on the north side of Deer Creek, west of Minnesota Highway 106 and the home has been boarded up to prevent the snake from escaping if it is inside.

Deer Creek residents should be aware that the snake may be loose and take appropriate precautions with both children and pets, the sheriff's office said. Anyone sighting the python should call the sheriff's office immediately.

55 years ago

Excerpts from the July 18, 1963 Pioneer Journal

• Negotiations begin for purchase of land for new school

Negotiations for the purchase of approximately 25 acres of the former Fred Maurer farm are underway, says attorney Ray Bradford, who is acting on behalf of the Wadena Public School Board. Acreage being sought is the southeast corner of the farm which was the homesite. Bryant Ave. SW terminates at the property line. This farm, because of its close proximity to downtown, has been the basis for several proposals for development by Maurer steadfastly refused to consider sale during his lifetime.

With the death of Mrs. Maurer a couple of years ago, the Northern Pacific acquired the 93-acre tract abutting the railroad right-of-way and particularly desirable by the railroad for future development.

Bradford states that the proposed site is admittedly more valuable than any other tract available when viewed from the standpoint of economy in construction of a new high school building. Located within a stone's throw to the present athletic park and the newly built school gymnasium, it obviates the necessity of duplicating these two facilities if the new building were to be erected at some more distant location.

The State Department of Education has recommended the acquisition of approximately 50 acres in anticipation of future growth but the railroad company is unwilling to part with that much ground.