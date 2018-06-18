Crews could begin digging up and replacing old water main and water services from Franklin to Dayton avenues. Water main and services will be replaced from Dayton to Colfax avenues after the first two blocks have been completed and inspected, said Gary Fingalson, superintendent of Sellin Brothers, Inc. of Hawley. The company is in charge of the water main and storm sewer portion of this project.

Fingalson and others involved in the project met with city officials on Tuesday morning at the construction update meeting. Three business owners who will be affected by construction also attended, along with city and Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce employees.

For about a week, construction workers have been ripping out streets and some sidewalks along the first phase of the Jefferson Street project.

When the water main portion of the project begins, homes and businesses along Highway 71 will use temporary water services.

30 years ago

Excerpts from the June 16, 1988 Pioneer Journal

• Local man charged with criminal sexual conduct

David Szathmary, 20, has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct following an incident at Woodview Residential Home.

According to the complaint, Szathmary entered the room of a female resident of the home on April 2 and assaulted her. The 20-year-old female was a resident of the home and considered a vulnerable adult by Minnesota statutes.

Szathmary was working as a staff person at the home at the time of the incident.

If convicted, he could face 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine.

70 years ago

Excerpts from the June 17, 1948 Pioneer Journal

• Accident driver found guilty of reckless driving

Harlan Weaver, St. Paul, driver of a freight van which struck a parked car in which two Minneapolis men were sleeping early June 2 in Wadena, was fined $50 and costs by Justice of the Peace John Bengtson in court here Monday on a charge of reckless driving.

Charges had been placed against Weaver by the highway patrol shortly after the accident, but the court hearing was delayed pending outcome of the injuries suffered by the two men hurt in the crash.

The accident happened on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:10 a.m. when the huge truck driven by Weaver went off the left side of Highway 71 in the south part of Wadena, striking the car in which the two Minneapolis men, enroute from a fishing trip, were sleeping. The car was shoved 230 feet from the point where it was struck, and both men were seriously injured.