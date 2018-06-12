Living History: Escapee from courthouse found in Pine River

Michael Arthur Glinnon, 42, and his girlfriend Sue Ann Wiirre, 40, both of Park Rapids, face charges in connection with the escape, which carry maximum five year, $10,000 penalties.

Glinnon walked away from the Wadena County Courthouse last Saturday, May 29, where he had been doing custodial work. Glinnon had been a trustee and allowed to do some work outside the jail, in the kitchen and in the courthouse, according to the Wadena County Sheriff. He had been in Wadena County Jail since Dec. 16, 1992.

Sheriff Carr said Glinnon had been serving time for convictions on burglaries from 1991. He would now have to go to Stillwater State Prison, Carr said.

Wiirre allegedly provided Glinnon with transportation when he left the courthouse. On Monday, authorities searched an area near Frist Crow Wing Lake in Hubbard County where Glinnon had reportedly been seen the day before.

Later Monday, authorities received a tip that Glinnon was in a Pine River motel and arrested him there at 11:45 p.m. with the help of the Cass County Sheriff's Department and the Pine River Police Department.

Glinnon is expected to be charged with escape from custody, while Wiirre is expected to be charged with aiding in his escape. Both are in Wadena County Jail pending charges.

50 years ago

Excerpts from the June 6, 1968 Pioneer Journal

• County Food Stamp program will be in effect July 1

Effective July 1, 1968, Wadena County will join 47 other Minnesota counties in offering the Food Stamp Program to marginal income individuals and families, according to Paul Sandberg, Welfare Director.

The Donated Foods Program, which has been in effect for a number of years, will be discontinued.

The primary reason for this change in programs is to allow normal trade channels to handle the flow of food from farms to the people.

Another primary purpose of the new program is to increase the nutritional intake of low and marginal income families. This, Sandberg said, is accomplished by making available extra or bonus food coupons when the coupon books are purchased. The cash purchase required and the amount of bonus coupons are determined by family income and size.

The program is run by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) who has the financial responsibility of the bonus stamps. They establish the basic policies.

The Minnesota Department of Public Welfare is responsible for administration at the state level.