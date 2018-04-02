Living History - March 29 edition

The Wadena-Deer Creek one-act play is going to Washington D.C. to perform "Windows in the Smoke" for Senator Norm Coleman.

Students were informed on Tuesday night that the senator is expecting to see the performance. Plans are beginning to take shape and the troupe will travel to the nation's capitol the first week in June.

"Our dream was to create a gift that the state of Minnesota could give to the president of the United States," said Jay Patterson, WDC English teacher and drama director.

It began with a letter to the senator's office from Patterson.

"We drafted a letter that became part of a portfolio. In the file was an amateur video, a letter, a cast picture, pages from the state one-act program and the script from 'Windows in the Smoke,'" Patterson said.

The WDC one-act play participated at the state competition at the College of St. Catherine's on Feb. 13.

"The kids knew they had a live one, something special - they didn't want to see it go a one-act play's normal path," Patterson said.

A rough itinerary has the group leaving Wadena on June 1 and traveling to Washington D.C. The group would spend three days in the capitol and then return home.

"A vast majority of the cast has never been to D.C.," Patterson said.

40 years ago

Excerpts from the March 28, 1978 Pioneer Journal

• Fire causes extensive damage to Rowe home

Fire of undetermined origin gutted the home of Miles and Julie Rowe in southwest Wadena early Monday night but no personal injuries were reported.

One fire official said the department was summoned to the Rowe residence at 6:20 p.m. where fire and smoke was pouring from the basement area.

The Rowes were home at the time and Miles indicated he thought he heard something like an explosion or a 'thump.' He also said he heard a second explosion. It was then both he and Julie saw black smoke coming from the basement.

Rowe attempted to connect a hose to a water faucet in the area behind the house in an effort to extinguish the blaze in the basement. Heavy smoke drove him back when he attempted to enter the basement area.

Wadena firemen fought the blaze which burned through the kitchen floor and the dining room area. One fire official indicated smoke, water and fire damage was extensive in most areas of the house.

The estimated cost of damage to the house and its contents was not immediately known.

Firemen remained at the house until about 10 p.m.

The Rowes are residing with neighbors until adequate housing can be obtained.

80 years ago

Excerpts from the March 31, 1938 Pioneer Journal

• Child playing near stove injured when celluloid comb burns

Dale Miller, 1, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Miller, was burned severely Friday when a celluloid comb with which he was playing caught fire.

His mother, who had just left him for an errand upstairs, rushed down when she heard his cries. She found he had climbed on a chair near the cook stove and touched the comb to the hot stove. The blazing comb set fire to his coveralls. His leg was burned from the knee to the ankle.

The child was taken to a wadena physician to have the burn dressed.

• Farmers halt blaze; timber is damaged

Through the carelessness of some unknown person, fire was started in the dead grass in Bullard township.

A general turnout of residents Sunday night saved farm buildings and property. No great damage was done although considerable green timber was scorched and will probably die.

The fire was under control Monday morning though still smoldering.