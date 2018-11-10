This comedic mystery features a cast of 17 students, who've been practicing for two hours a day, after school, for the last five weeks. The play is directed by Beth Hawkins, WDC High School English teacher, who describes the play as "hilarious with lots of twists and turns."

Cast list includes:

Scarlet Mays/Ms. Polly—Emma Bushinger

Holly Hanover/Mrs. Margaret Polk—Emma Mehl

Sandy Smith/Gertrude Polk—Ashlyn Koone

Misty Gere/The Maid—Sara Goetze

Richard Green/Mr. Frederick Polk—Michael Schmidt

Tom Baines/Mr. Humphrey Black—Ben Keppers

Gary Ferguson/Inspector Bradshaw—Owen Guo

Erica Stone—Jasmyn Wood

Brett Donahue—Nessa Lind

Susan Wells—Lily Adkins

Inspector Wright—Teagan Roberts

Inspector Fuller—Maggie Hegarty

Adele Sears—Ryann Schmidt

Brian D. Taylor—Jeff Umland

Tech Crew—Lael Bervig, Elliot Doyle, Katelyn Gardner, Maddie Gallant, Anika Duncan, Gracie Ames, and Madyx Shreves