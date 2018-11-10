Search
    WDC drama performing "Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery" Nov. 15-17

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 12:04 p.m.
    Scarlet (Emma Bushinger), Inspector Wright (Teagan Roberts) and Richard (Michael Schmidt) are not impressed with Tom (Ben Keppers). Photo by Beth Hawkins, WDC Schools

    The Wadena-Deer Creek Drama Department will perform "The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery" at 7 p.m., Nov. 15-17 on the stage of the historic Wadena Memorial Auditorium. There will be a charge for the performance: $5 for adults and $3 for K-12 students.

    This comedic mystery features a cast of 17 students, who've been practicing for two hours a day, after school, for the last five weeks. The play is directed by Beth Hawkins, WDC High School English teacher, who describes the play as "hilarious with lots of twists and turns."

    Cast list includes:

    Scarlet Mays/Ms. Polly—Emma Bushinger

    Holly Hanover/Mrs. Margaret Polk—Emma Mehl

    Sandy Smith/Gertrude Polk—Ashlyn Koone

    Misty Gere/The Maid—Sara Goetze

    Richard Green/Mr. Frederick Polk—Michael Schmidt

    Tom Baines/Mr. Humphrey Black—Ben Keppers

    Gary Ferguson/Inspector Bradshaw—Owen Guo

    Erica Stone—Jasmyn Wood

    Brett Donahue—Nessa Lind

    Susan Wells—Lily Adkins

    Inspector Wright—Teagan Roberts

    Inspector Fuller—Maggie Hegarty

    Adele Sears—Ryann Schmidt

    Brian D. Taylor—Jeff Umland

    Tech Crew—Lael Bervig, Elliot Doyle, Katelyn Gardner, Maddie Gallant, Anika Duncan, Gracie Ames, and Madyx Shreves

