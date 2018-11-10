WDC drama performing "Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery" Nov. 15-17
The Wadena-Deer Creek Drama Department will perform "The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery" at 7 p.m., Nov. 15-17 on the stage of the historic Wadena Memorial Auditorium. There will be a charge for the performance: $5 for adults and $3 for K-12 students.
This comedic mystery features a cast of 17 students, who've been practicing for two hours a day, after school, for the last five weeks. The play is directed by Beth Hawkins, WDC High School English teacher, who describes the play as "hilarious with lots of twists and turns."
Cast list includes:
Scarlet Mays/Ms. Polly—Emma Bushinger
Holly Hanover/Mrs. Margaret Polk—Emma Mehl
Sandy Smith/Gertrude Polk—Ashlyn Koone
Misty Gere/The Maid—Sara Goetze
Richard Green/Mr. Frederick Polk—Michael Schmidt
Tom Baines/Mr. Humphrey Black—Ben Keppers
Gary Ferguson/Inspector Bradshaw—Owen Guo
Erica Stone—Jasmyn Wood
Brett Donahue—Nessa Lind
Susan Wells—Lily Adkins
Inspector Wright—Teagan Roberts
Inspector Fuller—Maggie Hegarty
Adele Sears—Ryann Schmidt
Brian D. Taylor—Jeff Umland
Tech Crew—Lael Bervig, Elliot Doyle, Katelyn Gardner, Maddie Gallant, Anika Duncan, Gracie Ames, and Madyx Shreves