Calendar - Week of Nov. 8

Monday, Nov. 12

The Wadena- Deer Creek Veterans Day Program will be held at the High School Gym at 9:30 a.m. Veterans and their families will be treated to a pancake breakfast from 8-9 a.m. in the commons.

"Parents Who Have Lost A Child" support group meets the second Monday of the month from 5:30 — 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. This support group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age, at any time in their lives. For more information, call 218-631-5228.

The Wadena City Library is closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

The Verndale United Methodist Church is hosting a Holiday Bazaar and dinner from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Verndale Lions Civic Center. The event includes a full turkey dinner, bake sale, crafts, quilts, knives and more. Take out is available.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) hosts a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of TCHC. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group. For more information, call 218-631-5228.

Thursday, Nov. 15 - Saturday, Nov. 17

Wadena-Deer Creek drama students will perform "The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery" at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

St. Peter's Catholic Church in Park Rapids is hosting a Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food is served throughout the day. Event includes area craft vendors, bake sale, children's dollar store and door prizes. Admission is free. The church is located at 305 West Fifth St., Park Rapids.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings, 8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 Second St. SE, Wadena (use back door). No smoking. For more information, call (218) 838-3434.

Al-Anon - Mondays at 8 p.m.; Wednesday at noon, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.

Every Wednesday

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Every Thursday

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.