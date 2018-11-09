"We are honored to have Staff Sergeant Dunbar give the keynote address to students, veterans and the community at our Veterans Day program," said WDC Middle/High School Vocal Instructor Mike Ortmann, who coordinates the school's Veterans Day program.

SSG Dunbar is currently stationed at the National Guard Unit in Wadena and previously was at Camp Ripley near Little Falls. He is a native of Verndale, where he grew up and attended school. It was during his junior year when SSG Dunbar decided to join the National Guard. In January 2002, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and later received his initial training at Fort Knox, Ky. He was deployed to Iraq in 2005 where he served a one-year tour of duty. He's also been on a training mission to Croatia, Lithuania. He recently completed the Master Gunner Program and currently serves as a tank commander and instructor at the Wadena Guard Unit. He and his wife, Megan, have four children—McKenna, a WDC 5th grader; Lydia, a WDC kindergartener; Natalie, 3; and Grant, 4 months.

WDC's Veterans Day program will include the Presentation of Colors, student speakers and patriotic music by WDC elementary students, under the direction of Mary Ellenson, Middle/High School choirs, directed by Mike Ortmann. WDC Superintendent Lee Westrum will serve as master of ceremonies. The Wadena-Deer Creek Student Council will serve a pancake breakfast for veterans and their families from 8-9 a.m. in the Commons.

The public is encouraged to attend this Veterans Day ceremony. Any questions, contact Mr. Ortmann at 218-632-2384.