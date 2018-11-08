Stonich is Book Ends author of the month

Sarah's books have won numerous awards and have been chosen as community reads in a dozen cities. "These Granite Islands" was a Barnes & Nobles Great New Writers pick, with multiple translations, as was her novel The Ice Chorus. Her northern trilogy begins with "Vacationland" and continues with "Laurentian Divide." Her memoir "Shelter: Off the Grid in the Mostly Magnetic North" won a NEMBA award.

Book Ends begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at The Uptown in Wadena. The presentation is free and concludes with book sales and autographs. Attendees are encouraged to stay for lunch with Sarah.

"Here's your chance to hear an author who writes with authority and clarity about our north MN country," says moderator Jerry Mevissen. "We're privileged to have Sarah join us."