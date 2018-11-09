Over 210 attend Boowlaween event

• Adult category-1st place was Brittany Dunn dressed as a Bonnie (from "Bonnie and Clyde"), 2nd place was Bob Kingsley as a gangster, 3rd place was Niki Wordan as a unicorn; 4th grade and older category- 1st place was Noah Sibbert as Head in a Jar, 2nd place was Chloe Sibbert as a broken doll, 3rd place was Cassidy Barthel as a Darla (from "Finding Nemo"), Under 4th grade category- 1st place was Elisa Mac Runge as a Nubian Princess, 2nd place was Connor Cusey as Adam Thielen, 3rd place was Aubrianna Dunn as a Lady Bug.

JCI Staples is a volunteer organization for young adults up to 40 years of age, who are engaged and committed to creating impact in their communities. They support local communities with service activities. The Jaycees provide development opportunities that empower people to create positive change. If interested in becoming a member of the organization or would like to be a part of a jaycees event, contact Samantha Fischer at 507-766-0238.