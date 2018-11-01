Costumed kids fill WDC gym during Halloween Extravaganza
1 / 2
2 / 2
Crowds of kids in colorful costumes filled the WDC High School Gym and Commons Saturday, Oct. 27 enjoying games, cookie decorating, coloring, dancing, face painting and more.
The ninth annual event enjoyed the biggest crowd ever, according to the WDC Schools. Families donated nonperishable items for the Wadena Food Shelf as their admission, which left tables overflowing.
The gym was filled with kids games all run by WDC high schoolers. Whether kids could win the games or not, they all went away with candy and other goodies.