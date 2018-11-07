Search
    University of MN-Morris Jazz Ensembles to conduct clinic and concert with WDC, Nov. 12

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 8:48 a.m.
    WDC is hosting the University of Minnesota-Morris on Nov. 12, where the Morris Jazz Band will conduct a clinic and a join concert with WDC. Photo from the University of Minnesota-Morris website

    The University of Minnesota-Morris Jazz Ensembles will be at Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School on Nov. 12. The group is doing a regional tour and WDC is one of their stops.

    According to WDC Band Director Lisa Weniger, "The University of Minnesota-Morris is steeped in a tradition of high-quality jazz music."

    Under the direction of Jonathan Campbell, the University of Minnesota-Morris has two large jazz ensembles and numerous jazz combos for academic credit.

    The ensembles consist of both music majors and non-majors who are interested in furthering their knowledge of jazz music while fine-tuning their musicianship and communication and leadership skills through practice, rehearsals, recordings, and performance opportunities.

    After the WDC Band attended the University of Minnesota-Morris Jazz Festival last spring, Campbell contacted Weniger with the idea of the tour and joint concert. The U of M Morris Jazz Ensemble 1 will do a clinic with the WDC Jazz Ensemble in the afternoon. Both groups will do a side-by-side joint concert in the evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School Gym. The concert is free to the public.

