According to WDC Band Director Lisa Weniger, "The University of Minnesota-Morris is steeped in a tradition of high-quality jazz music."

Under the direction of Jonathan Campbell, the University of Minnesota-Morris has two large jazz ensembles and numerous jazz combos for academic credit.

The ensembles consist of both music majors and non-majors who are interested in furthering their knowledge of jazz music while fine-tuning their musicianship and communication and leadership skills through practice, rehearsals, recordings, and performance opportunities.

After the WDC Band attended the University of Minnesota-Morris Jazz Festival last spring, Campbell contacted Weniger with the idea of the tour and joint concert. The U of M Morris Jazz Ensemble 1 will do a clinic with the WDC Jazz Ensemble in the afternoon. Both groups will do a side-by-side joint concert in the evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School Gym. The concert is free to the public.