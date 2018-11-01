Calendar- Nov. 1 - Nov. 9

Tuesday, Nov. 6

The general election for the City of Wadena will be held at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center gymnasium located at 17 Fifth Street SW, Wadena.

The voting polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Check out Robert the Magician as he presents "The Magic of Thanks Giving" at 10 a.m. at the Wadena City Library. This show is geared towards preschool through second-grade children and promotes politeness.

For any questions, email wadena@krls.org, call 218-631-2476.

Welcome jazz musician Briand Morrison at 2:30 p.m at the Humphrey Manor in Wadena during a free Legacy event. This show is open to the public, and visitors can enter from the eastern door on 3rd Street SE.

The show is called "Musical Impressions: The Art of George Morrison." He will present a

slideshow of artworks from his father, while providing live, musical narration on the guitar.

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club will dance starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Wadena VFW. Caller is Jim Lizakowski and cuer Rita. Theme is Veterans Day/Patriotic.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Friday, Nov. 9

The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a Square Dance on Friday, Nov. 9 at Century School in Park Rapids. The caller will be Royce Nelson. Donna Stone, Cuer. Starts at 7:30 p.m. plus, 8-10 p.m. mainstream.

For more information contact Karen at 218-252-3853.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings, 8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 Second St. SE, Wadena (use back door). No smoking. For more information, call (218) 838-3434.

Al-Anon - Mondays at 8 p.m.; Wednesday at noon, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.