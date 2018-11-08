Parents who've lost a child support group to meet Nov. 12

Whether the child was lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, cancer, suicide or an accident, the purpose of this group is to provide long-term support to parents and a confidential setting where they can share their story and learn ways to cope. Many find it comforting to talk with others who have suffered a similar loss.

The Parents Who Have Lost a Child Support Group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age at any time in their lives. The group meets the second Monday of each month.

For more information, contact Tri-County Health Care's Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228 or visit TCHC.org.