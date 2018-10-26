Wadena County Public Health offering upcoming clinics

Public Health, walk ins welcome.

• Monday, Nov. 12 at First English Lutheran Church, 17 Main St NW, Menahga, call for an appointment.

Please bring your immunization record if available. All minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. The suggested cost is $15 per immunization administration. Persons eligible include Minnesota Health Care Program enrollees, and people uninsured or insured without vaccine coverage. This should not replace your regularly scheduled medical provider appointments.

Senior Health Clinic

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held the third

Wednesday monthly alternating between the Sebeka and Menahga Senior Centers. Clinics will

be held Wednesday, Nov. 21 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Menahga Senior Center and Dec. 19 at Sebeka Senior Center. Clinics at Wadena County Public Health will be held the second Wednesday monthly from 8:30-11:30 a.m. starting Nov. 14 and 28.

Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are

provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one.

Services are by appointment only.

For further questions or information, contact Wadena County Public Health 218-631-7629.