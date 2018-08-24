Immunizations clinics set for September

• Tuesday Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to noon. at Wadena County Public Health, walk ins welcome.

• Monday, Sept. 10 at First English Lutheran Church, 17 Main St NW, Menahga, call for an appointment.

Please bring your immunization record if available. All minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. The suggested cost is $15 per immunization administration. Persons eligible include Minnesota Health Care Program enrollees, and people uninsured or insured without vaccine coverage. This should not replace your regularly scheduled medical provider appointments.

For further questions or information, contact Wadena County Public Health (218) 631-7629.