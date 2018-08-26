Senior health clinics slated for September, October

• Sept. 19, 8:30 -11:30 a.m. at the Menahga Senior Center.

• Oct. 17, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Sebeka Senior Center.

Clinics at Wadena County Public Health will be held the second Wednesday monthly from 8:30-11:30 a.m. starting Sept. 12 and 26.

Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your Minnesota Health Plan card if you have one.

Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629.