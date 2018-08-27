Weaving fall tour stops in Wadena, NYM Sept. 22

The New York Mills Cultural Center (NYMCC) presents "Ripping the Seams: Unique and Activist Fibre Art" exhibit highlighting fiber artists on the cutting edge of the fiber art world. NYMCC is hosting a gallery reception on Saturday night, Sept. 22 from 5 — 7 p.m. Bill and Kate Isles will be in concert capping off a weekend of Weaving Waters activities beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $12 in advance, $15 at the door, $5 students.

NYMCC is also debuting a special quilt exhibition of an original 1800s antique quilt in the Chimney Sweep pattern with nearly 70 classic 19th century prints. The Minnesota Quilt Project then recreated the fabric prints and made a replica of the original Lavina Fedderly quilt. Both will be on display side-by-side.

"The textile artists, businesses, farms and art centers featured on this unique art trail are a part of the new tradition of makers that is fueling the resurgence of textile arts," said Jennifer Wilder, founder and owner of Midwest Fiber Arts Trails, who developed the fiber arts trail concept in the Midwest. "Joining together, the trail members have formed a vibrant and diverse gathering place that fosters creativity and innovation."

Weaving Waters Fiber Arts Trail is a part of Midwest Fiber Arts Trails, founded by Minneapolis-based publisher Jennifer Wilder, who writes about Midwest fiber artists. The mission of the Midwest Fiber Arts Trails is to honor the rich textile heritage and celebrate and promote the work of contemporary fiber artists in the Midwest.