13th annual Kruzin for Kids Motorcycle Rally is Aug. 18

The ride leaves the Wadena Elks Lodge at noon with stops at Traditions Bar in Bertha, Bootleggers Bar and Grill in Deer Creek and then returns to the Elk's Lodge in Wadena with more entertainment.

The total trip takes riders over about 100 miles of area blacktop with about 30 miles between each stop. Each stop includes food and opportunities to raise money for kids in need in Minnesota.

Local Kruzin for Kids organizer and volunteer, Randy Atchley said the route changes every year for this event and he's excited to see the crowds come out to enjoy this ride. The ride typically brings out about 150 riders, which makes for a convoy of about 5 miles long, Atchley said.

It's a sight to see and organizers hope that folks will come out, if not to ride, then to watch the ride go by to get a feel for the support behind this event.

"We are a ride, it is not a race," Atchley said. "It's a family-oriented event."

And following the ride, entertainment includes the Wayne Renn Band, silent and live auctions, more food and fun at the Wadena Elks Lodge.

Registration for the event starts at 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. The cost is $15 per person to join in on the ride.