Old Wadena Rendezvous this weekend

Check out the Old Wadena webpage (oldwadenarendezvous.org) or call (218) 371-6403 to register for classes. In addition to visiting with the "buckskinners" camping among the Crow Wing Muzzleloaders group, Rendezvous goers can experience several classes and hands-on activities:

• Storytelling and puppetry. This class will meet at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Pre-registration recommended by calling (218) 373-6403.

• Indian flute playing. Same times as above and pre-registration recommended.

• Paint a barn quilt. Beth Kern and Mary Noska, with Lisa Kajer, will lead participants in creating a two by two mini barn quilt. This class was limited in number and is full.

• Build a birdhouse. Jon Hamberg will lead students, especially younger ones, in creating a useful birdhouse to take home. Pre-registration not required.

• Square dancing. Members of the Wadena Whirlaways will lead any newcomers in square dancing at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Rendezvous.

• Canoeing workshops led by Bob Schaefer at 2 p.m. Saturday, will focus on proper techniques and emphasize safety.

• Birchbark canoe demonstrations. The owners of the Hafeman Boat Works, from Bigfork, experienced birch bark canoe builders, will show birchbark and cedar strip canoe building techniques.

• BB gun safety. Darlys Hamberg will be teaching gun safety and use.

Once again this year's Rendezvous will feature both musical entertainment under one tent and demonstrations under a second tent by a variety of artisans, including a blacksmith, potter, wood carver, rope making bee keeping and several others. Wadena County native Dick Oehlenschlager will be present discussing the natural wonders of the Crow Wing River habitat. Chairs are provided but guests are urged to bring their own lawn chairs for an enjoyable and relaxing stay at the Old Wadena Park. Full details of the 2018 Rendezvous, including directions to Old Wadena, can be found in the Rendezvous publication which was included in the Aug. 1 and 2 editions of area newspapers. For questions, check out the website (www.oldwadenarendezvous.org) or the link to the Old Wadena Facebook page (which include directions to the Old Wadena County Park). The Rendezvous is presented by the Old Wadena Society, a non-profit group of volunteers. The Rendezvous is made possible through the financial support of several Staples and Wadena area business sponsors, and the Staples Host Lions. Partners of the Old Wadena Society include Wadena County, the Staples Motley Area Community Foundation and the Five Wings Arts Council. Major funding for the Rendezvous is made possible by the voters of Minnesota, through a Legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.