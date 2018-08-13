52nd annual Wadena Rotary Corn & Chicken Feed is Aug. 16

You can have all that with a stop at the 52nd annual Wadena Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 at Burlington Northern Park.

You can get tickets now for $8.50 per adult and $5 for children 10 and younger. Without advanced tickets, the cost at the gate is $1 more.

Tickets are available at Central Minnesota Credit Union, Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank, Thrifty White Drug, Wadena State Bank or from a Wadena Rotarian. Take out orders are also available.