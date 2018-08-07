Each year, more than 36,000 people in the U.S. die by suicide. The support group at Tri-County is intended to provide healing support for people coping with the shock, grief and emotions that accompany the loss of a loved one to suicide. This confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope.

The monthly Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group is open to all adult family members and friends of a loved one who has died by suicide. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month.

For more information, contact Tri-County Health Care's Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228 or visit TCHC.org.