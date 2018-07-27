Wadena Relay for Life: Family stays #ShyanneStrong

The Henning graduate continues her influence as was apparent Friday night during the Wadena County Relay for Life event at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena.

Her large extended family, which some claimed to be a bit dysfunctional, was united as they walked the path in the park as the official torchbearers of the ceremony. Event organizer Travis Allen said the family was chosen for the walk to bear a torch to an amazing young lady.

Shyanne lost the battle to cancer in October 2017 at the age of 18. Allen knew Shyanne's step-mom Shelly Jacobs through work. Shyanne was asked in a previous year to be a part of a survivors walk, but after 36 rounds of radiation, fighting off cancer for 16 months, graduating high school, and eventually losing her eyesight, Shyanne was no longer a survivor. But her spunky spirit remains a part of the family's memories and conversations.

"She was selfless to her last days," Sandi Adkins, Shyanne's grandmother said.

"She never once complained, not once," her dad Chris Jacobs said of the 16 month battle with cancer that took over her brain. Shyanne's mom, Jennifer Powers, was unable to make the event.

Through it all, the family recalled Shyanne kept a great attitude. She would wake two hours after surgery, when doctors said it could be days. She even came up with a design for a T-shirt her family wears proudly at the Relay for Life events.

What keeps them strong is her memory and knowing they'll see her again.

"She's setting the table for us," Greg said.

While this was one of the bigger groups present at the event, the path was lined with hundreds of luminarias, many represented survivors. Five teams were present, while two others were unable to attend. Many others came to just experience the incredible event.

While the loss and suffering that so many have gone through because of cancer is great, many were there to celebrate lives. Shyanne's family, though holding back tears through the event, were also glad to share a laugh together.

"She wouldn't want us to feel sorry," Greg said. "She'd want us to keep pushing forward."

The Wadena County Relay for Life event had a goal of raising about $28,000. Results of that fundraising should be available in next week's Pioneer Journal.