Verndale Straw Hat and Sunbonnet Days is Friday-Sunday

Longstanding parts of the celebration include voting for the Verndale Sorehead. This honor is bestowed upon one Verndale resident who has had an impact on the community in some way. While the name may imply the person is easily angered, organizer Polly Uselman said it's actually a name given to someone who deserves being honored for their work in the community.

It was in the early 1980s that former Verndale resident Bob Schultz brought the idea of the Sorehead to the Verndale celebration after seeing it in a town in Montana. Voting is now open for the Verndale Sorehead. Nominees include:

Joe Kern, Sarah Madsen, Steve Elfstrum, Michele Rousslang, Bob the Barber and Brian Hagen. Voting is 50 cents a ticket and can be done at Carr's Convenience, Star Bank, Verndale Liquor and A Bit of Tack store.

Other highlights of this year's event include a home-run derby and old timers baseball game Friday night. Also Friday night is live music by October Road at the Verndale Fire Hall. This is a fundraiser for the Verndale Fire Relief Association. It includes food and a beer garden.

The whole family can get in on the selfie scavenger hunt on Saturday. Simply grab a sheet with photos of Verndale images from the information booth and take photos at those locations for a chance to win a grand prize. Games and prizes go on all day on Saturday.

Here's the full schedule:

Friday

5 p.m. Home Run Derby at baseball park

6 p.m. Old Timers Baseball Game: free admission with food for sale to benefit the ballpark.

8:30 p.m. to midnight: Music- October Road in front of the fire hall. This is a fundraiser for Verndale Fire Relief Association. Beer garden and food included.

Saturday

• 7:30 a.m. registration starts for 5K/2 mile run/walk. Race starts at 9 a.m.

• 8 a.m.: Golf tournament at White Tail Run. This is a fundraiser for the Verndale Fire Department Relief Association.

• 10 a.m.: Volleyball tournament at Maasconi's Bar and Grille.

• Noon: Park activities begin including bounce house, obstacle course, and games until 5 p.m.

• 12:30 p.m. Frog races. Some frogs provided- or bring your own.

• 1 p.m. Frozen T-shirt Challenge

• 1 p.m.: register for kids pedal tractor pull - pull starting at 1:30 p.m. by the park. Open to ages 3-11.

• 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.: BINGO under the big shelter in the park. Kids BINGO is from 4-4:30 p.m.: 50 cent boards for those age 12 and younger.

• 2:30 p.m.: Minnow races, Hula Hoop contest, Frozen T-shirt contest and bean bag tournament.

• 5 p.m.: Kiddy parade

• 6 p.m.: Grand parade. To register for the parade contact the Verndale City Hall or Tina Wegscheid at 218-639-6243.

• Duck drop and Messy Bessy will follow the parade.

• Dusk: Fireworks

• 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. music. Food for sale along with beer garden.

Sunday

8:30-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast served by Family Life Church at the Verndale Community Center.