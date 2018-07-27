But when a leaky roof on the city museum threatened to destroy some of the great history of the town, she decided to create a history book of Deer Creek with proceeds going to fund repairs on the historic building in the heart of Deer Creek.

Brown is now retired and said the making of the history book took about four years. The book includes over 400 photos, over 100 newspaper clippings, over 30 maps/plats and is a hefty 148 pages.

Brown says it's mostly pictorial and the information has its basis in a booklet put together during the centennial in 1999. She said the book shares interesting details of what Deer Creek once was and how things have changed.

"There were tough times," Brown said about the days when the community went from a wood industry to a farming community. "People tried to make a go of it in a small little town."

She's happy to be able to share of the details of those families that helped establish Deer Creek and bring it to where it is now. Seeing those memories lost would be saddening to Brown.

"It would be a shame if these treasured articles were lost," she said. "There is a lot of stuff that I don't want people to forget."

The books will be available for purchase or for ordering at the Deer Trails Day event this Saturday. Check them out at the museum or visit The Station to order one. Half of the proceeds go towards maintaining the museum.

Events are lined up for the 2018 Deer Trails Day this Saturday, July 28 in Deer Creek. Parade entries are still being taken. Visit DeerTrailsDay.net for a signup form to be a part of the parade.

The event includes:

7 a.m.: 5K-10K Registration, race starts at 8 a.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Ottertail County 150th anniversary display in the community center

9 a.m.: Methodist quilt sale, bake sale, coffee & rolls

11 a.m.: Deer Trails Day parade

11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Morning glories flower show and pie sale

Noon: Medallion hunt - clues posted at community center, guess the pennies (located in museum), fire department open house

Noon - 2 p.m.: Dunk tank, bounce houses and petting zoo, register for adult and youth bean bag tournaments

Noon - 2 p.m: BINGO (located in main room of community center)

Noon - 2 p.m.: Eric's dance band

1-3 p.m.: Horse drawn wagon rides (by lester bain)

2 p.m.: Shockers vs Park Rapids baseball game (doubleheader)

2 - 3 p.m.: Bean bag toss — 8-12 years and 13-17 years

2:30 - 7:30 p.m.: Music on main street by AC Entertainment

4:30 - 8:30 p.m.: Dunk tank

5 and 5:30 p.m.: Magic show

5 - 6 p.m.: All school reunion registration. 6 - 8 p.m. All School Reunion

6 p.m.: Adult bean bag tournament

8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. Live band - Wayne Renn Band

10 p.m. Drawing (Deer Creek Rod and Gun Raffle)

Contact Pennie Astle at 218-371-0163 for more information.