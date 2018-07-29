Tri Aquatics moms course to be held Aug. 7

This aquatic exercise class is offered to expectant mothers who are looking for a way to maintain good overall health during and following pregnancy. The session will address full-body fitness education including low-impact aerobic exercise with stretching, strengthening and range-of-motion activities for the entire body.

The goal of Moms Course is to reduce pain associated with later stages of pregnancy and improve general stabilization as the mother's body prepares to give birth. Women in any stage of pregnancy are welcome.

Participants do not need to be a member of the wellness center or a Tri-County patient, and they are welcome to wear shorts and a T-shirt if not comfortable in a swimsuit. Andrea Pettit, physical therapist assistant, will lead the class.

Class size is limited to 10. Register at TCHC.org. For more information, contact Jeremy Meyer, physical therapist, at jeremy.meyer@tchc.org or (218) 631-7475.