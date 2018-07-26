The top two selections were photos by Don Hoffman. The top choice was a photo of a bridge in Black's Grove which received 57 votes. The second choice was of a red barn which received 41 votes. The third highest, with 37 votes, was of a sunset on Spirit Lake taken by Rebecca Dooley of Sebeka. The fourth highest was of a double rainbow over Spirit Lake taken by Alvina Kytta of New York Mills. It received 29 votes.

The first prize winner will receive a cash prize of $100. The runner-ups will each receive $25.

The project received more than 140 images, including some from professional photographers. They will be available for use by the Wadena Chamber in a variety of ways, including social media, storefront signage and billboards. Many of the images have already been posted on Instagram.

An exhibit that includes all of the photos will be on display in the lobby of the Wadena County Museum through the end of August. The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Funding for this project was provided by a grant from Region 5 Branding Project funded by the National Joint Powers Alliance. The grant was written for the Wadena Chamber of Commerce and administered by Lina Belar.

For more information call Jed Brazier, Wadena Chamber, (218) 632-7704 or Lina Belar, Wadena County Historical Society at (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.