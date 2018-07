The donation, totalling $20,000 from the Jack & Alvida Browne Family Foundation, is earmarked for an Indoor Archery Range and multi-purpose room for youth activities at Knob Hill Sportsman's Club. Courtesy photo.

Wadena State Bank and the Jack & Alvida Browne Family Foundation have each donated $10,000 to the Knob Hill Sportsman's Club for a total donation of $20,000. The donations are earmarked for an Indoor Archery Range and multi-purpose room for youth activities. Knob Hill Sportsman's Club is located at 13334 Knob Hill Rd, Wadena.