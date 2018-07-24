The golf scramble had several course contests in addition to team play. There were contests for both men and women to see how far they could hit a marshmallow, who could put the furthest and sink the ball and who could drive a tee shot closest to a painted line in the fairway.

A lunch was included in the tournament fee and participants could also purchase raffle tickets and prize tickets.

The event raised $13,415. All proceeds went to the Wadena County Humane Society to benefit dogs and cats waiting for adoption.

For more information on the Wadena County Humane Society, visit www.wadenacountyhumanesociety.org or call (218) 632-5938.