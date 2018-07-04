Cards, 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Carvers, 1-3 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Friday, July 6

Farmers Market will be at the Wesley Lawn located across Hwy 71 from Tri-County Healthcare from 2-5:30 p.m. We accept SNAP/EBT and Debit.

Monday, July 9

"Parents Who Have Lost A Child" support group meets the second Monday of the month from 5:30 — 7 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care. The confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. This support group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age, at any time in their lives. For more information, call (218) 631-5228.

Cards, 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

VBS at Zion Free Lutheran, 9-11:30 a.m., and Bethany Free Lutheran, 2-4:30 p.m., through July 13. Free, Call (218) 632-7405 or (218) 837-5314 for more information.

Tuesday, July 10

Cards, 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Wednesday, July 11

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Cards, 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Thursday, July 12

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Cards, 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Peer Support Group meets from 1-2 p.m. every Thursday at the Cyber Cafe.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) hosts a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of TCHC. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group. For more information, call (218) 631-5228.

Friday, July 13

Farmers Market will be at the Wesley Lawn located across Hwy 71 from Tri-County Healthcare from 2-5:30 p.m. We accept SNAP/EBT and Debit.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings, 8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 Second St. SE, Wadena (use back door). No smoking. For more information, call (218) 838-3434.

Al-Anon - Mondays at 8 p.m.; Wednesday at noon, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.