This year's fair boasts new attractions to the grandstand including The All American Lumberjack Show at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21. Admission is $12, kids age 5 and under get in free.

Organizer Jim Fischer said folks can expect to to see chainsaw carving, log rolling competitions and other lumberjack excitement. The crowd gets into the action as well with log cutting for a few selected kids and adults.

Fischer said the competition during the event is between two professional lumberjacks, who will compete in 10 events.

"We've been to a lot of events but never to Wadena," Fischer said. The group goes to about 50 fairs and festivals annually.

Following the lumberjack show, check out Them Pesky Kids from 8 p.m. to midnight at the bandshell.

Central MN Bulls-N-Barrels tear it up at 7 p.m. Friday, June 22. Admission is $15, kids age 5 and under get in free. This event will have about 26 contestants bucking 33-35 bulls and about 45 girls will be barrel racing, according to event organizer Christina Rice of Rice Bull Riding Company.

The show lasts about two hours and includes a kids activity, involving the audience.

Rice said they've been coming to Wadena for five years and they expect some great entertainment from those competing for a buckle, prize money and points.

Following the event, check out Shalo Lee Band from 8 p.m. to midnight at the bandshell.

Red River Valley Pullers will pull at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 23. This modified pulling organization includes 11 classes of trucks and tractors pulling massive weights for the crowds. Organizers say this is one of the biggest shows the organization puts on, lasting upwards of four hours with 75 to 100 hooks to the pulling sled.

"We're anticipating a great turnout," event organizer Ryan Tichy said.

He said organizers are planning to always have one pulling at the Red River Track and another pulling in the Lawn Mower class, for a steady stream of action.

"It should be non-stop action," Tichy said. That's a change the organizers have made in order to get all the pulls in and keep the excitement going.

If you go, you can expect to see tractors from 2,000-3,000 horsepower, blowing smoke and you can expect to feel the power of these tractors from your seats.

"In open tractors you'll see tractors with tank engines, helicopter motors, one tractor with two turbines," according to Tichy. "You're going to see some loud rip roarin' trucks."

Following the pull, check out Audio Throttle from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the bandshell.

Demo Derby at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24. Includes full-size car, ½ and ¾ ton chain trucks, compact car and compact truck classes. Cost is $12.

Enduro Race

Due to the enduro race being cancelled on June 16 because of rain, the race is set to start following the demo derby Sunday, June 24. Those attending the demo derby can get a two-for-one, paying $12 to see both events. Event organizer Brittney Ewert said the demo derby should finish around 4 p.m. There will be about a one hour admission to allow the track to be changed for the enduro race, so the enduro race should start around 5 p.m. and last about two hours.