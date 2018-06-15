Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Hundreds enjoying June Jubilee: Carnival and family fun day still in the lineup

    By Michael Johnson Today at 12:29 p.m.
    1 / 3
    2 / 3
    3 / 3

    So far it’s been all smiles and clear skies during the June Jubilee events in Wadena.

    Crowds enjoyed the pig races Wednesday, Town & Country Breakfast, open houses and parade on Thursday and weather was looking swell from 1-4 p.m. Friday for the Historic Carnival at the Wadena County Museum. Severe thunderstorms were predicted after 5 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.

    Family Fun Day is planned for Saturday with events planned throughout the day in Sunnybrook Park, BN Park and the Wadena County Fairgrounds. As of Friday morning, weather was looking like thunderstorms were likely before 8 a.m. and again after 2 p.m. with a chance of ½ an inch of rain. That should open up a good chance to take in the fun in between showers.

    Explore related topics:communityeventsJune JubileeWadena County fairgroundsWadena County Museum
    Michael Johnson

    Johnson is a graduate of Verndale Public School. He earned his associate's degree from Central Lakes College with an emphasis in English and natural resources. He earned his bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he graduated cum laude in 2008. While there, he double-majored in English and Print Journalism. He's reported for The Advocate, student newspaper of MSUM; The Barnesville Record Review in Barnesville, Minn.; Clay County Historical Society in Moorhead, Minn.; Gillette News Record in Gillette Wyo.; Underwood News in Underwood, N.D.; and The Leader-News in Washburn, N.D. and the Brainerd Dispatch in Brainerd, Minn. Johnson has worked as a reporter for the Pioneer Journal and Perham Focus since Nov. 2017.

    mjohnson@wadenapj.com
    (218) 640-2312
    Advertisement
    randomness