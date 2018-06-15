Hundreds enjoying June Jubilee: Carnival and family fun day still in the lineup
So far it’s been all smiles and clear skies during the June Jubilee events in Wadena.
Crowds enjoyed the pig races Wednesday, Town & Country Breakfast, open houses and parade on Thursday and weather was looking swell from 1-4 p.m. Friday for the Historic Carnival at the Wadena County Museum. Severe thunderstorms were predicted after 5 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.
Family Fun Day is planned for Saturday with events planned throughout the day in Sunnybrook Park, BN Park and the Wadena County Fairgrounds. As of Friday morning, weather was looking like thunderstorms were likely before 8 a.m. and again after 2 p.m. with a chance of ½ an inch of rain. That should open up a good chance to take in the fun in between showers.