June Jubilee is finally here through Saturday

"I like seeing kids enjoy that stuff," Brazier said of the many scheduled kids activities. "It's great when a community can put out free to little cost activities for the community to enjoy."

Wadena Chamber of Commerce board president Joe Randall said he looks forward to having another great year, you can find him manning a grill Thursday morning at the Town & Country Breakfast among other activities.

"Come out and enjoy the activities," Randall said. "It's a great time to get together and just enjoy the town. Everyone is welcome, it's family affair."

There are plenty of activities to enjoy that's for sure. Pace yourself, because this is a multi-day event. Here's a rundown of the fun.

Wednesday

June Jubilee gets its start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Wadena County Fairgrounds with the Kinship Kick-off Party. This includes music, inflatables, food and a dunk tank until 9 p.m. As part of this, check out the L.A. Pig Races at 7 p.m.

Thursday

With Town & Country Breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, June 14 at Burlington Northern Park, you'll be able to start your day with a full belly. That's followed by Auto Value's open house 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., where you can once again fill up on brats, chips and lemonade, according to Auto Value staff. And in case you were concerned about what to have for supper, the Wadena VFW has you covered with a steak fry from 4:30-7 p.m.

If you're not full yet, head on over to the parade at 7 p.m. with bag in hand and prepare for over 70 entries to load you and the kids down with goodies.

And for that post-parade hankering, you can still get food from 7 -9 p.m. from the Wadena Lions along the parade route.

Friday

The Wadena County Museum comes to life with a historic carnival, carriage rides, banjo playing, stilt walker and fry bread for eating from 1-4 p.m. Friday, June 15.

Saturday-Family Fun Day

While there's plenty of family fun earlier in the week, Saturday is specifically made for the family with breakfast, a fishing derby, bounce houses, crafts, games, kiddie tractor pull, minnow races, and more food all planned for Sunnybrook Park.

Outside of the park there's more going on like a vendor/craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Depot. Take in enduro racing at 6 p.m., live band "The Arena" from 8 p.m. to midnight, and fireworks at 10 p.m. all at the Wadena County Fairgrounds.

Also come out and find a treasure at one of the many taking part in the city-wide garage sales each day of June Jubilee.