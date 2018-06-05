Grief support group to meet June 5
Tri-County Health Care will host its monthly grief support group on Tuesday, June 5, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.
The group's purpose is to offer understanding, suggestions for coping, support, friendship and hope to bereaved adults. Anyone who has experienced a loss is invited to attend. The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.
For more information, contact Tri-County Health Care's Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228 or visit TCHC.org.