Homer Saetre installs 2018 Leif Erikson officers

Installer Homer Saetre is a former lodge president, district officer and retired judge serving Clay County and ten other counties of the Minnesota 7th Judicial District from 1971 to 1993.

President Tom Rasmusson announced the February 17 Winterfest for the community to be held at the Simpkins Farm in Folden Area of Vining. He also announced March 11 program with the newly released film, "The King's Choice".

For more information call president Tom Rasmusson at (218) 862-5066.