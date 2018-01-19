Last year's event raised over $100,000 dollars to help those living with food insecurities in Otter Tail County. The 10th Anniversary event is hosted by Friends of Friends.

When asked why she thought being a part of Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger was important, seven-year member Catherine Barner shared, "I'm able to help people who call Otter Tail County home and continue to live here through difficult times. Difficult times pass and I know our work is appreciated because I hear it from teachers and school staff and families. Many people don't know this, but a lot of families who benefit from food shelves and mobile food drops, volunteer. They serve other hungry neighbors before they receive food for their family."

During this school year, 427 children will have been provided with shelf stable and easily prepared food-filled backpacks to bring home over the weekend. In Otter Tail County, some children who, without their weekday school breakfast and lunch, go without food over the weekend. Donations feed children who may otherwise have two days of hunger before returning to school on Monday.

For tickets or information on how to donate, please call financial host, United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties at (218) 736-5147 or check out the website uwotw.org.