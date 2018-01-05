Entertainment briefs - Jan. 4 edition

Dave Ramsey's "LEGACY JOURNEY" begins Jan. 8

This class leads members into a deeper look at what the Bible has to say about wealth and gives them practical tools for managing their resources and living a generous life. The Legacy Journey will show you how to live a legacy now while preparing to leave a legacy for your children and future generations to come. This is the class for those who want to finish strong!

The seven brand new lessons are snares and dares, the pinnacle point, the law of great gain, the road to awesome, safeguarding your legacy, generational legacy and called to generosity.

The seven-week sessions will be held on Mondays, beginning on Monday, Jan. 8, 6 - 8 p.m. at the Sebeka United Methodist Church and will be taught by Doug and Jayne Koskiniemi.

Please call (218) 837-5275 for more information or to register for the class. We need a minimum of six participants. Kits available for purchase at the first class.

Soup and Bread Class set for Jan. 6

There's nothing like the taste of a warm soup on a cold winter night. Come in for this tasty class that will leave you with two new soups and breads that you can take home with you that night. Recipes include Lasagna Soup, Potato and Ham Chowder, Whole Wheat Garlic Herb Bread and Buttermilk Quick Bread. Work together with others in the class to make a delicious meal that you can take home! The class will be held Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Sebeka School Home Ec. room. Cost is $30 per person.

Register by contacting Raina Connor at rconnor@sebeka.k12.mn.us or (218) 837-6574.