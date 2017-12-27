Trailbreakers celebrates 50th anniversary

Most area towns had snowmobile clubs in the 1960s and '70s, when there were more than 100 manufacturers of snowmobiles. Due to the popularity of the growing sport, people worked hard to establish trails and hold races, trail rides, cook-outs and regular meetings (which they rode their snowmobiles to each time).

As poor snow conditions and the economy caused manufacturers to close, many clubs closed, as well. The Trailbreakers continued to groom trails and hold meetings throughout those times.

The name was changed in the 1990s to Trailbreakers, Inc., because by then the club included almost all of Wadena County.

Today, there are members from every area of the county. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month in different parts of the county. The areas that make up the club are Sebeka, Menahga, Huntersville, Wadena, Verndale, Nimrod, Staples and Aldrich.

The club maintains 204 miles of trails in Wadena County. This includes two corridor trails that people can ride from one end of the state to the other, much like an interstate highway. The trail system relies on private property and two state forests. The trails connect with other area club trails so riders can go anywhere in the state without having to leave a groomed trail. The club's trails are also mapped on GPS.

The club has two large Tucker Groomers, as well as a smaller groomer, skid steer and equipment for mowing brush and doing trail work. One groomer is based in Wadena and the other in Sebeka. The club also grooms the Wolf Lake trail system, including the Smoky Hills.

A full day of activities is planned for the anniversary celebration on Jan. 13, which will occur at the Sebeka Event Center on U.S. Hwy. 71 in Sebeka.

There will be a vintage snowmobile show and ride, along with a display of the club's grooming equipment, including some of the early groomers that were used when trails were first started. There will not be any judging or prizes for the show.

The day will start off with a light lunch provided free by the club from 11 a.m. to noon. Trail rides will start at 12:30 p.m. One ride will be shorter for the older sleds or anyone who doesn't want to go as far. The other ride will stop in Huntersville and make a loop back to Sebeka. Vintage snowmobiles and newer are invited to ride on either trail ride. Everyone is welcome to join.

The evening will feature a banquet at 5:30 p.m. followed by a program at 6:30 p.m. where some of the founding members will be recognized. A Landowners Appreciation will also be included in the program. It will be topped off with a special guest speaker, Brian Nelson.

Nelson won the Winnipeg to St. Paul I-500 snowmobile race twice, once on a John Deere and once on an Arctic Cat. He is the owner of USXC racing.

Dinner tickets are available for $10. RSVPs are required for the banquet, by calling Brad at 218-639-4766, Mike at 218-255-0162 or Jack at 218-639-5230.