Area students graduate from Ridgewater College

Students graduating with a diploma or degree graduated with Honors if they have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74, with High Honors if they had a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99, and Highest Honors if they had a GPA of 4.0. Area students who graduated included:

Bluffton

Ethan Benson, certificate, Dairy Management

Deer Creek

Jack Ewy, certificate, Farm Operation and Management

Henning

Joseph Zillmer, certificate, Computer Aided Drafting and Design

Wadena

Mitchell Janson, certificate, Agricultural Business