City crime up 49 percent in '97

Usually a note posted on a bulletin board is enough to inform officers about trouble spots or specific problems.

But Chief Lane Waldahl acknowledges there are some tough times when he warns his officers "to be careful out there."

He may have said it more often last year.

While all crimes don't put officers in personal danger, officers were 49 percent busier in 1997 than the year before, according to the WPD's annual report. Altogether there were 1,167 crimes committed compared to 781 in 1996. The year 1995 had the previous high in recent years with 883 crimes.

Waldahl said he had no explanation for the increase, though he noted that 1996 was a good year. Except for a murder - a rare crime in Wadena - numbers were down pretty much across the board in 1996. Sometimes the numbers just go on a roller coaster of sorts, he said.

But, he added, the way 1998 is going, it's still on a roll.

As of June 13, city police had made 126 arrests for the year. It took until August last year to get that many.

"If the trend continues, it's going to be another big year for us," Waldahl said.

45 years ago

Excerpts from the July 5, 1973 Pioneer Journal

• Michelle Ida, Melissa Rose first twins at Wesley in 1973

The first set of twins born at Wesley Hospital in 1973 made their appearance June 29.

The first was Michelle Ida and moments later Melissa Rose arrived. The two are names after their great-grandmothers.

The twins' parents are Martin and Edith Anderson of Verndale. Dr. Ness delivered the twins.

Michelle weighed 7 lbs., 2.5 oz. and measured 20 inches long. Melissa weighed 6 lbs., 15 oz. and was 21 inches long.

The dark haired twins join sister Diane and brothers Lance, Troy and Craig.

The Andersons are originally of the New York Mills community. They moved to Duluth in 1961 where Martin worked as an electrician for 10 years. They moved to the farm near the Bartlett Lutheran church south of Verndale in 1971 where Mr. Anderson now raises hogs.

80 years ago

Excerpts from the July 7, 1938 Pioneer Journal

• Firebug blamed in pavilion fire near Menahga

Fire believed to be incendiary in origin destroyed Temperance hall 3 miles northwest of Menahga early Wednesday morning. The hall was used for parties and dances.

The building was the fourth one of its kind in that section of the county to be destroyed by fire. Sheriff John Bengtson said all the blazes indicated incendiary origin.

When the fire was discovered by nearby farmers, the building was already in flames and burned to the ground before volunteer bucket brigades could be rallied.

A car seen near the building shortly before the blaze was discovered, coupled with other suspicious factors, led Bengtson to say he was sure the blaze had been set.

He recalled that the Socialist Hall west of Sebeka, the Twin Lakes Hall and East Hall in Menahga had burned under similar circumstances and though intensive investigations were made, no arrests were ever made.

Plainly marked tire tracks and footprints near the site of Temperance Hall gave the sheriff his only clues.

The hall was about 80 feet long and 40 feet wide.