Lunde Auto Sales opens store in Motley

Spark's Trailer Sales shares the building and continues to sell new trailers of all sizes.

"It's a great neighbor to have in the same building as our businesses compliment each other well. We have already had several sales on both sides because of the other," said Mark Lunde, owner of Lunde Auto Sales.

All of this location's service work will be performed at the Wadena location as well as many of the services that go along with the car buying experience.

"We focus on good used cars, trucks and SUVs here, the Wadena group helps us get the vehicles in top shape to come here to Motley," says Travis Anderson, Motley manager.

The new Motley location is located at the corner of Hwy 10 & Hwy 210 in Motley.