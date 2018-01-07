Swisher, Wright join together for 'Second Look'

Swisher is a nail technician who graduated recently from M. State-Wadena and owns a business she calls "Wellness Within." She does manicures, pedicures and energy work.

Swisher lives on a hobby farm near Vining with her husband. She considers herself one of life's "caretakers", having worked as a veterinarian technician, an LPN, and an RN.

"I like making and helping people feel good," she said.

The horseback-riding, motorcycle-riding Swisher knows a thing or two about pain. After losing the cartilage in both her knees, she found herself losing a lot of sleep. She went the conventional medical treatment route but also took a class in something called qi gong. As an Energetic Reflexology Practitioner, Swisher now helps people with a holistic approach to their pain through qi gong and qi ssage.

Wright is a certified massage therapist. After graduating from Verndale where she was involved in volleyball, basketball and softball, Wright attended M. State-Wadena where she got her degree in 2016.

Her expertise includes Swedish, Deep Tissue, Hot Stone and Pregnancy Massages, Paraffin Wax Dips and Seaweed, medical and salt glow wraps. She also offers Aromatherapy with the help of Essential Oils.

"I think people see the benefits of massage and how much it helps them," Wright said.

Wright's interest in massage therapy began when she was injured playing softball. She took PT (Physical Therapy) and had the same epiphany as Swisher.

"I like to help people," said Wright, who calls her business "Massages by Kylee."

Both of the newcomers technically own their own businesses but by operating out of Second Look Salon all three businesses compliment one another.